Private schools in Hawaii resuming in-person learning
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:06 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s public and private schools started the new semester with in-person learning. Students headed back to classes Tuesday at McKinley High School.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree