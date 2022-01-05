comscore Private schools in Hawaii resuming in-person learning | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Private schools in Hawaii resuming in-person learning

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s public and private schools started the new semester with in-person learning. Students headed back to classes Tuesday at McKinley High School.

Three of Hawaii’s biggest private schools have joined the public schools here in pushing on with in-person learning for the new semester, while the omicron surge has compelled a growing list of mainland school districts to postpone reopening or to switch to remote learning. Read more

