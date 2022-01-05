Loyola-Chicago overjoyed to make it to Hawaii to face volleyball champs
By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:31 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii head coach Charlie Wade rubs his forehead during the second set of a men’s NCAA volleyball game against the BYU Cougars.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2021
Charlie Wade was last seen by fans on a volleyball court flashing shakas after Hawaii beat BYU in the NCAA championship match in Columbus, Ohio. Wade and the Warriors return to the court at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center today with fans allowed to attend.