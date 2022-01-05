Loyola-Chicago overjoyed to make it to Hawaii to face volleyball champs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Loyola-Chicago’s first victory of the men’s volleyball season was delivered in a video session late last week.

As programs across the country deal with rising COVID-19 cases, the Ramblers’ trip to Hawaii was still in question when they went through another round of testing before heading west.

“We walked into video and said, ‘Guess what? Everybody’s negative and we’re going to Hawaii,’” Loyola coach Mark Hulse said. “Guys were pretty fired up.”

Mechanical issues delayed their departure from Chicago on Monday, but after close to 23 hours in transit, the seventh-ranked Ramblers indeed arrived in Honolulu in advance of today’s season-opening match with No. 1 Hawaii at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

“It’s worth it — we’re safe and we’re here,” Hulse said on Tuesday.

Simply getting two teams on a court is hardly a given lately, evidenced locally by the UH men’s and women’s basketball teams having their first three Big West games called off.

So just having the Ramblers in the arena on Tuesday was a welcome signal for both teams ahead of the opener of the two-match Outrigger Challenge, with UH and Loyola-Chicago scheduled to play tonight and Friday.

“I can hear Loyola in the Stan Sheriff Center practicing,” UH coach Charlie Wade said during his Zoom session with media, “So they’re here and everybody’s green-lighted going forward.”

Loyola-Chicago was originally scheduled to face UC Irvine in a home game on New Year’s Day. But the Anteaters canceled their trip to the Midwest, so the Ramblers will instead open the season against UH in a matchup of preseason favorites in the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association and the Big West.

First serve will be preceded by the unveiling of UH’s 2021 national championship banner.

“Opening night is always cool, and it wasn’t too long ago we did the banner and stuff like that when we won (national championships in 2014 and ’15),” Hulse said. “Those nights are pretty special. So we’re pretty aware it’ll be a cool environment.”

Crowds have been well below pre-pandemic levels since attendance to UH events was opened up in the fall. But after UH played in an empty arena last year, Wade said the Warriors are “really appreciative to anyone that’s going to take the time and effort to come and support us, and hopefully we put on a good show for them.”

Loyola-Chicago returns most of its starting lineup from a team that went 15-6 last season, including All-America honorable mention selections in setter Garrett Zolg (10.18 assists per set in 2021) and outside hitter Cole Schlothauer (3.81 kills per set). Jimmy Meinhart, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, led the Ramblers with 85 blocks (1.09 per set) last season.

“Those guys have touched the volleyball a lot,” Hulse said of Zolg and Schlothauer. “There’s know-how for sure, some skill for sure and they’ve just been there before. Them being able to convey some confidence carries over to some of the younger guys on the roster.”

The Ramblers topped the MIVA preseason poll ahead of Lewis, which reached the Final Four last May and will visit Manoa in March.

“I don’t think they’re coming here for vacation,” Wade said. “They’re coming here with the intent to win and they know they’ve got a veteran group and their setter has been one of the best setters in the country. We’re going to have our hands full and have to compete at a high level to be successful.”

The Warriors’ attack will run through junior setter Jakob Thelle, also an honorable mention All-America pick last year, who Wade called “a bit of a unicorn right now in terms of what he’s doing on the floor.”

“He contributes in so many ways.”

Homecoming for Loose

Punahou graduate Nate Loose, a 6-foot-6 opposite, will begin his college career back home as a member of the Loyola-Chicago roster.

“Sometimes it takes time to get their legs underneath them, but he’s done a really good job in the fall,” Hulse said of the freshman. “He’s a pretty confident young guy, he’s big, he’s long and he knows how to play. He played some good volleyball growing up and we expect he’ll be able to help us out down the road.”

OUTRIGGER CHALLENGE

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

No. 7 Loyola-Chicago at No. 1 Hawaii

>> When: Today and Friday, 7 p.m.

>> TV/Radio: Spectrum Sports /1420-AM / 92.7-FM

>> Tickets: etickethawaii.com, Stan Sheriff Center Box Office (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

>> Giveaways: The first 5,000 fans for today’s match will receive a commemorative team photo. The first 2,500 will receive a rally towel designed after UH’s national championship banner.

>> Entry requirements: Proof of vaccination on LumiSight UH app or vaccination card or negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours (home test not allowed). Masks required unless eating or drinking. Only clear bags (12×12 inches) allowed inside arena. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.