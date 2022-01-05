comscore Rainbow Wahine basketball game canceled | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine basketball game canceled

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team’s game against Long Beach State scheduled for Thursday was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Rainbow Wahine program. Read more

