Rainbow Wahine basketball game canceled

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team’s game against Long Beach State scheduled for Thursday was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Rainbow Wahine program.

UH announced the cancellation on Tuesday. It will be declared a no contest. The status of the Wahine game against Cal State Fullerton set for Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has yet to be determined.

The Wahine (3-6) haven’t played since a 70-63 loss at UNLV on Dec. 21. UH was scheduled to open Big West play with a road trip last week, but both games were called off due to COVID-19 issues at UC Riverside and UC Davis.

Of the 12 Big West games originally scheduled between Dec. 28 and Tuesday, only two have been played. A game between Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton scheduled for Tuesday was also canceled due to health and safety protocols.

Long Beach State was the only team to play both of its games last week, posting wins over Cal Poly and CSU Bakersfield.

Oklahoma headlines UH softball schedule

Two games against defending national champion Oklahoma in March highlight the University of Hawaii softball team’s nonconference schedule for the spring.

The Rainbow Wahine open the season on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas with a doubleheader against BYU and UNLV in the three-day Boyd Gaming Rebel Classic. They make their season debut at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Feb. 18 against British Columbia and host two tournaments, starting with the Hawaii Invitational (Montana, Abilene Christian, North Dakota) on Feb. 24-26.

The Rainbow Wahine Classic set for March 9-12 includes Baylor, California and Oklahoma, led by USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and Campbell alum Jocelyn Alo.

UH will host Big West series against Cal State Northridge, Cal Poly, CSU Bakersfield and Cal State Fullerton. The Wahine face UC Santa Barbara, UC San Diego, UC Riverside, Long Beach State and UC Davis on the road.