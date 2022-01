Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chaz Galloway knows a solid start is the key to a fast finish. Read more

Chaz Galloway knows a solid start is the key to a fast finish.

As one of Hawaii’s top returning passers and kill leaders, Galloway can help set the pace for the Rainbow Warrior attack, whether staying grounded to take the first contact or soaring from the outside or back row to hammer the third.

“We’re running our offense a lot faster than last year,” the high-flying sophomore said. “It’s really fun because a lot of the guys are having one (blocker) up because of the speed that were playing at.

“The major focus right now is passing, because if we’re able to pass well, we’re able to run our offense fast.”

Galloway got up to speed quickly upon joining the Warriors in 2020, and after spending the past two years as one of the youngsters in the UH lineup he enters this season among the Warriors’ most seasoned pin hitters.

Galloway started 14 matches last season, and his 111 kills (2.18 per set) in 2021 tops the UH returnees.

“I’ve definitely had to pick up a leadership role and communicate more, and I can’t just do my own thing and just focus on my part on the court,” Galloway said. “I have to help other guys just like the older guys did for me.”

Galloway also handled the third-most serve receptions last season behind Gage Worsley and Colton Cowell, regarded as two of the nation’s top passers.

“Chaz has certainly proven he’s a solid receiver,” UH coach Charlie Wade said. “His reception skills have improved a ton since he’s been here, and he can walk out there and receive serve at the highest level.”

Galloway’s preparation for this season included a focus on attacking opponents from behind the service line.

“Last year my role in serve was just to put it on target and make them move,” Galloway said. “This year I definitely want to not only be able to put it on a player, but put some heat on it and go for it a little bit more.”

Along with his statistical production, Galloway showed off his resilience to close the 2021 season.

While the Warriors were able to sweep UC Santa Barbara in the NCAA semifinals, Galloway struggled to finish points, with three kills and four errors in 13 swings. Two nights later, he bounced back by hitting .667 against BYU, putting away six kills in nine swings with no errors while contributing five digs.

“The confidence stays there,” Galloway said. ”Going into (the final) it showed me what I needed to work on and what I need to change.”

“I wasn’t really focused on individual goals or how I was doing. So even though I had one my worst games against Santa Barbara, as long as the team came out with the dub that’s all that mattered.”

Along with Galloway’s return, the Warriors have depth on the outside, with sophomore Spyros Chakas coming off a Big West All-Freshman team selection and junior Filip Humler back to full duty after being limited by an injury in 2021. Dimitrios Mouchlias, a 6-6 sophomore who entered the program with Galloway, is a leading contender at opposite after spending last season in Greece while rehabbing an injury.

The Warriors also return former Punahou teammates Kana‘i Akana and Alaka‘i Todd.

“Having us all on the court, it’s a new energy, so it’s a lot of fun,” Galloway said.