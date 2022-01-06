comscore Column: Enforce vacation-rental rules to increase housing supply | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Enforce vacation-rental rules to increase housing supply

  • By Larry Bartley
  • Today
  • Updated 8:04 p.m.
  • Larry Bartley is executive director of Save Oʻahu’s Neighborhoods (SONHawai‘i).

Having passed first reading, Honolulu Council Bill 41 (2021), and maybe the administration-proposed CD1, will be heard at the Jan. 13 Zoning Committee hearing. It provides for enhanced enforcement against illegal vacation rentals, land use changes, hotel and time share rules, and more.

