comscore Kokua Line: Is this text from the Census Bureau for real? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Is this text from the Census Bureau for real?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.

Question: I got a text supposedly from the Census Bureau asking about COVID-19. Is this for real? I thought they didn’t text you. Or maybe that’s the IRS? Please clarify. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii is forecast to reach nearly 10 million tourists in 2024

Scroll Up