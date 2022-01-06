comscore Large indoor events limited to 50% capacity starting Monday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Large indoor events limited to 50% capacity starting Monday

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY HONOLULU MAYOR RICK BLANGIARDI

    Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Wednesday announced a capacity of 50% for large indoor events on Oahu with more than 1,000 people beginning Monday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Mayor Rick Blangiardi hosted a news conference with health care leaders regarding COVID-19, vaccination and boosters and a temporary limit on capacity at large indoor events. Hawaii Medical Service Association President and CEO Mark Mugiishi gave his remarks.

    Mayor Rick Blangiardi hosted a news conference with health care leaders regarding COVID-19, vaccination and boosters and a temporary limit on capacity at large indoor events. Hawaii Medical Service Association President and CEO Mark Mugiishi gave his remarks.

