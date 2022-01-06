Large indoor events limited to 50% capacity starting Monday
By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:54 p.m.
VIDEO COURTESY HONOLULU MAYOR RICK BLANGIARDI
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Wednesday announced a capacity of 50% for large indoor events on Oahu with more than 1,000 people beginning Monday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Mayor Rick Blangiardi hosted a news conference with health care leaders regarding COVID-19, vaccination and boosters and a temporary limit on capacity at large indoor events. Hawaii Medical Service Association President and CEO Mark Mugiishi gave his remarks.