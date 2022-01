Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Native Hawaiian Legal Corp. has appointed Makalika Naholowaa as its new executive director. For the past eight years Naholowaa worked for Microsoft Corp., including serving on the legal department’s senior leadership team as chief of staff to the general counsel. Before Microsoft she practiced at the law firm Perkins Coie LLP in Seattle.

Coldwell Banker Realty announced that sales associate Akino Hayakawa of the firm’s Diamond Head-Kahala office has been designated a luxury property specialist. Hayakawa met the luxury sales criteria and completed a two-day comprehensive certification course. Prior to her career in residential real estate, she worked for over 20 years in management positions in luxury retail at LVMH in Japan and Hawaii.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation named Trevor L. Johnson director of quality assurance and quality controls. Johnson has over two decades of experience dedicated to safety, quality, leadership and people development. He held the position of director of quality for the 747/767/767-2C airplane programs before joining HART. Johnson has a Lean Systems Certification and People Side of Lean Executive Leadership Institute Certification from the University of Kentucky.

