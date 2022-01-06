comscore Staff shortages hit Hawaii public schools with 800 teachers out sick | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Staff shortages hit Hawaii public schools with 800 teachers out sick

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.

  • VIDEO BY STAR-ADVERTISER STAFF VIA ZOOM

    Hawaii Department of Education Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi held a press conference Wednesday to discuss public school teacher absences amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

  Keith Hayashi: The state's interim superintendent says keeping schools open for in-person learning is a priority

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Keith Hayashi:

    The state’s interim superintendent says keeping schools open for in-person learning is a priority

Hawaii’s public schools are now starting to see disruptions due to rising teacher absences caused by the COVID-19 omicron variant surge, state schools interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi has confirmed. Read more

