Hawaii volleyball team looks like champs on opening night | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii volleyball team looks like champs on opening night

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.
  GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Former Hawaii star Colton Cowell helped unfurl the NCAA championship banner Wednesday at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Former Hawaii star Colton Cowell helped unfurl the NCAA championship banner Wednesday at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

  GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii middle Guilherme Voss hammered a kill against Loyola Chicago in Wednesday's match.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii middle Guilherme Voss hammered a kill against Loyola Chicago in Wednesday’s match.

The night began by commemorating a championship. No. 1 Hawaii then opened defense of its NCAA men’s volleyball title with a sweep of No. 7 Loyola Chicago on Wednesday in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

