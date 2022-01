Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Biola at Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank; Holy Names at Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

PacWest women: Biola at Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank; Holy Names at Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

OIA East Boys: Kailua at Moanalua;

Kalani at Farrington; Kaiser at Kahuku; McKinley at Roosevelt; Kalaheo at Castle; Anuenue at Kaimuki. JV at 5:30 p.m.;

varsity to follow 15 minutes after

conclusion of JV.

OIA West Boys: Mililani at Leilehua; Aiea at Campbell; Pearl City at Nanakuli;

Radford at Waipahu; Waialua at Waianae. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15

minutes after conclusion of JV.

SOCCER

OIA East girls: Kahuku at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

College men: Wally Nakamato

Invitational, all day, at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

OIA East Girls: Moanalua at Farrington (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow

15 minutes after conclusion of JV).

Varsity only, 6:30 p.m. start: Kalani at

Kailua; Kaiser at Castle; Kahuku at

Kalaheo; Roosevelt at McKinley.

OIA West Girls: Radford at Aiea; Kapolei at Pearl City; Waipahu at Campbell. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. Varsity only, 6:30 p.m. start: Mililani at Waialua; Leilehua at Nanakuli.

SOCCER

OIA West: Waialua at Radford (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.); Nanakuli at Aiea (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.); Leilehua at Kapolei (boys at 5:30 p.m.); Waipahu at Mililani (girls at 5:30 p.m.);

Mililani at Waipahu (boys at 7:30 p.m.); Campbell at Pearl City (boys at 7:30 p.m.); Kapolei at Leilehua (girls at 7:30 p.m.); Pearl City at Campbell (girls at 7:30 p.m.).

SWIMMING AND DIVING

College men: Wally Nakamato

Invitational, all day, at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Loyola Chicago at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Tournament of Champions

At Kapalua Plantation Course

Tee times

Today

9:40 a.m.—Garrick Higgo, Joel Dahmen.

9:50 a.m.—Viktor Hovland, Brooks Kopeka.

10 a.m.—Talor Gooch, Abraham Ancer.

10:10 a.m.—Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger.

10:20 a.m.—Erik van Rooyen, Seamus Power.

10:30 a.m.—Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones.

10:40 a.m.—Jason Kokrak, Max Homa.

10:50 a.m.—Lucas Glover, Kevin Na.

11 a.m.—Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith.

11:10 a.m.—Sam Burns, Billy Horschel.

11:25 a.m.—K.H. Lee, Steward Cink.

11:35 a.m.—Sungjae Im, Cam Davis.

11:45 a.m.—Branden Grace, Si Woo Kim.

11:55 a.m.—Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau.

12:05 p.m.—Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson.

12:15 p.m.—Collin Morikawa, Patrick Reed.

12:25 p.m.—Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas.

12:35 p.m.—Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele.

12:45 p.m.—Patrick Cantlay, Harris English.

PGA Tour Schedule

Jan. 6-9—Sentry Tournament of

Champions, Kapalua, Hawaii

Jan. 13-16—Sony Open in Hawaii,

Honolulu

Jan. 20-23—The American Express,

La Quinta, Calif.

Jan. 26-29—Farmers Insurance Open,

La Jolla, Calif.

Feb. 3-6—AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Feb. 10-13—Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Feb. 17-20—The Genesis Invitational,

Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Feb. 24-27—The Honda Classic,

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

March 3-6—Puerto Rico Open,

Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

March 3-6—Arnold Palmer Invitational

presented by Mastercard, Orlando, Fla.

March 10-13—The Players Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

March 17-20—Valspar Championship, Palm Harbor, Fla.

March 23-27—World Golf

Championships-Dell Technologies

Match Play, Austin, Texas

March 24-27—Corales Puntacana

Championship, Punta Cana,

Dominican Republic

March 31-April 3—Valero Texas Open, San Antonio

April 7-10—Masters Tournament,

Augusta, Ga.

April 14-17—RBC Heritage,

Hilton Head, S.C.

April 21-24—Zurich Classic of New

Orleans, New Orleans

April 28-May 1—Mexico Open, Vallarta, Mexico

May 5-8—Wells Fargo Championship,

Potomac, Md.

May 12-15—AT&T Byron Nelson,

McKinney, Texas

May 19-22— PGA Championship,

Tulsa, Okla.

May 26-29—Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas

June 2-5—the Memorial Tournament

presented by Workday, Dublin, Ohio

June 9-12—RBC Canadian Open, Toronto

June 16-19—U.S. Open, Brookline, Mass.

June 23-26—Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn.

June 30-July 3—John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.

July 7-10—Genesis Scottish Open, North Berwick, United Kingdom

July 7-10—Barbasol Championship,

Nicholasville, Ky.

July 14-17—The Open Championship, St. Andrews, United Kingdom

July 14-17—Barracuda Championship, Truckee, Calif.

July 21-24—3M Open, Blaine, Minn.

July 28-31—Rocket Mortgage Classic,

Detroit

Aug. 4-7—Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

Aug. 11-14—FedEx St. Jude

Championship, Memphis, Tenn.

Aug. 18-21—BMW Championship,

Wilmington, Del.

Aug. 25-28—TOUR Championship, Atlanta