Off the News: Foodland markets take Sunday off

If Foodland is your market of choice, plan ahead. The sliding doors won’t open for you this Sunday. The chain is shutting all 31 of its stores that day, one of its busiest days of the week, so all of its 3,400 employees can have a day off. It’s being called a thank you for all that comes with being an essential worker in these times. Read more

