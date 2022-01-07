Off the News: Foodland markets take Sunday off

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If Foodland is your market of choice, plan ahead. The sliding doors won’t open for you this Sunday. The chain is shutting all 31 of its stores that day, one of its busiest days of the week, so all of its 3,400 employees can have a day off. It’s being called a thank you for all that comes with being an essential worker in these times. Read more

If Foodland is your market of choice, plan ahead. The sliding doors won’t open for you this Sunday. The chain is shutting all 31 of its stores that day, one of its busiest days of the week, so all of its 3,400 employees can have a day off. It’s being called a thank you for all that comes with being an essential worker in these times.

It’s not a paid day off — hourly workers can choose to make up the hours on another day. It is, though, a high-profile way to make a point.

Chick-fil-A comes to town

No surprise. The coming Hawaii premiere of a mainland chain makes local news. This time, it’s Chick-fil-A, the Atlanta-based fast-food restaurants. It’s famous for its corporate advocacy based on the Christian faith of its founder, S. Truett Cathy.

But if Hawaii eaters are true to form, flocking to new arrivals, they’ll be coming out in big numbers for the chicken sandwiches.

As most Chick-fil-A stores have closed on Sundays since 1946, the test of success will be if crowds return on Monday.