Editorial | Our View

Editorial: It’s time to raise minimum wage

  Today
  • Updated 7:06 p.m.

In the numbers game that is setting a minimum wage, one figure stands out: $5 an hour. That’s the estimated worth of Hawaii’s $10.10-per-hour minimum wage when adjusted for cost of living, according to a 2020 report from the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Read more

