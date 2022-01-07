comscore At least 8 Hawaii charter schools go virtual or extend break due to COVID-19 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
At least 8 Hawaii charter schools go virtual or extend break due to COVID-19

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.
  Hawaii's charter schools are public schools that are independently run, so they do not fall under the state Department of Education's current approach of opening all schools to in-person learning. Above, Shelly Ciano does some exercises with students at Kaohao School.

    Hawaii’s charter schools are public schools that are independently run, so they do not fall under the state Department of Education’s current approach of opening all schools to in-person learning. Above, Shelly Ciano does some exercises with students at Kaohao School.

Kamaile Academy Public Charter School in Waianae has sent 100 middle school students home to quarantine, while DreamHouse ‘Ewa Beach has shifted to full virtual learning for at least two weeks. Read more

