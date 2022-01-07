comscore In January, Kalaupapa Month, Hawaiians reclaim loved ones | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
In January, Kalaupapa Month, Hawaiians reclaim loved ones

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.
  • COURTESY MANOA: A PACIFIC JOURNAL OF INTERNATIONAL WRITING Above, a photo of Father Damien with the Kalawao Girls Choir taken at Kalaupapa in the 1870s.

  • COURTESY WAYNE LEVIN / KA ‘OHANA O KALAUPAPA Monica Bacon visits the grave of her great-great-uncle Ambrose Hutchison, a Kalaupapa patient and community leader in the late 19th and early 20th centuries whose family name is misspelled on his tombstone.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1966 Above, sunlight shines down on the graves and cross atop Kauhako Crater at Kalaupapa. The cross, erected in 1956, is inscribed “Love Never Faileth.”

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1974 Above, an aerial view of the settlement on Molokai in 1974.

January has been declared Kalaupapa Month to commemorate the estimated 8,000 islanders who were banished to the isolated Molokai peninsula after being diagnosed with leprosy from 1866 to 1969. Read more

