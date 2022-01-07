comscore Kokua Line: Will I get a tax form for my unemployment benefits? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Will I get a tax form for my unemployment benefits?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.

Question: Will the state notify me of my total unemployment benefits for tax purposes? Does it depend on what type of program I was on? I was unemployed for only about two months last year, and I am unclear on the procedures. Read more

Previous Story
Luxury homebuilder eyes Maui for affordable housing
Next Story
At least 8 Hawaii charter schools go virtual or extend break due to COVID-19

Scroll Up