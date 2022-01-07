Rearview: Misconceptions between Hawaii and the mainland make for amusing stories
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
COURTESY HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES
A tourist reading James A. Michener’s book “Hawaii” wanted to know whether it was possible to visit the home of the Rev. Abner Hale. Hale was a fictional character based on the real-life New England Congregational missionary the Rev. Hiram Bingham, shown here with his wife, Sybil.
COURTESY BOB SIGALL
