Several well-known radio personalities laid off

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
    “Billy V,” William Van Osdol.

Danielle Tucker, Billy V, Wayne Maria, and Gregg and Shawnee Hammer were among 20 people at four Honolulu stations who lost their jobs. Read more

