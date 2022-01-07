Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:41 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASKETBALL OIA East Girls: Moanalua at Farrington (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV). Varsity only, 6:30 p.m. start: Kalani at Kailua; Kaiser at Castle; Kahuku at Kalaheo; Roosevelt at McKinley. OIA West Girls: Radford at Aiea; Kapolei at Pearl City; Waipahu at Campbell. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. Varsity only, 6:30 p.m. start: Mililani at Waialua; Leilehua at Nanakuli. SOCCER OIA West Girls: Waialua at Radford; Nanakuli at Aiea; Waipahu at Mililani, 5:30 p.m.; Kapolei at Leilehua; Pearl City at Campbell, 7:30 p.m. OIA West Boys: Leilehua at Kapolei, 5:30 p.m.; Waialua at Radford; Nanakuli at Aiea; Mililani at Waipahu; Campbell at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m. SWIMMING AND DIVING College men: Wally Nakamato Invitational, all day, at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. VOLLEYBALL College men: Loyola-Chicago at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. SATURDAY BASKETBALL PacWest men: Fresno Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 2:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium; Biola vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym. Big West women: Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. PacWest women: Fresno Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, noon, at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium; Biola vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at McCabe gym. SOCCER OIA East: Kalaheo at McKinley (girls at 2 p.m.; boys at 4 p.m.); Farrington at Moanalua (girls at 2:30 p.m.; boys at 4:30 p.m.); Castle at Kaiser (girls at 2:30 p.m.; boys at 4:30 p.m.); Roosevelt at Kailua (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.); Kaimuki at Kalani (boys at 2 p.m.). SWIMMING AND DIVING College men: Wally Nakamato Invitational, all day, at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. Sunday No local sporting events scheduled Previous Story Television and radio - Jan. 7, 2022