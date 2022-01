Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Someone needs to stop the illegal fireworks

It is obvious that year after year our harbor officials have failed to interdict incoming illegal fireworks. Our elected officials are responsible because they know the only route for them is by boat. Please put someone in charge that will stop the nonsense! It can’t be that hard. I’ll volunteer if you can’t find anyone else.

Jeff Bigler

Wailuku

Homes become refuges as bombs drop shrapnel

Shrapnel littered my backyard. Yes, the same shrapnel that ripped through the cars and home you saw on the news. Bombs, deconstructed illegal fireworks made into IEDs, echoed through the neighborhood and Koolaus.

The percussions shake your home, which has become a shelter-in-place site. In Kaneohe, the bombs have echoed every day since March 17.

Auwe! Do something already. Maybe I should write a letter to Santa instead of calling 911; I might get a response.

Marissa Gomes

Kaneohe

Inouye would have made Navy comply

The Navy recently commissioned a destroyer named in honor of the late U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye. This event coincided with the fuel contamination at Red Hill.

The Navy is resisting the state’s demands that the fuel tanks be shut down and drained. But I suspect it would be more cooperative if Inouye were still alive.

For many years, Inouye was chairman of the defense subcommittee of the Senate Finance Committee. This put him in charge of the Pentagon budget — one of the most powerful positions in Washington.

If Inouye demanded that the fuel tanks be drained, my guess is the Navy would say, “Yes, Senator.”

Carl H. Zimmerman

Salt Lake

Navy asleep at the wheel as Oahu threatened

The U.S. government stole our Hawaiian islands by overthrowing our Hawaiian people and government at Iolani Palace.

It then continued to take huge chunks of our prime land and harbors to build its huge military.

The U.S. Navy put its ships into Pearl Harbor to secure a foothold in the middle of the Pacific.

Then on Dec. 7, 1941, the Navy was caught sleeping by the imperial naval forces of Japan. Eighty years later, the Navy is still sleeping while its fuel is leaking into our most precious water supply.

The oil-contaminated aquifer is a permanent damage, and the people of Hawaii will eventually be poisoned to death.

The Navy does not care; its officials are now talking in their sleep, saying everything will be just fine. It’s time for the U.S. Navy to either wake up or get out.

Edmond Chang

Kaimuki

