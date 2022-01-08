comscore 80 tackle tryouts to pursue coveted Oahu lifeguard jobs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
80 tackle tryouts to pursue coveted Oahu lifeguard jobs

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
  Honolulu Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services started the physical performance exam for potential new recruits at Ala Moana Regional Park on Friday. Lifeguard Aaron Wong-Frank gave instruc­tions before the 1,000-yard run.

    

  Evan Hudges took the lead in the rescue board paddle portion of the exam.

    

  Participants did the 1,000-yard run Friday at Ala Moana Regional Park.

    

  Potential lifeguard recruits have to do a 1,000-yard run and 1,000-yard swim in under 25 minutes, a run-swim-run of 100 yards each under three minutes and a 400-yard rescue board paddle in under four minutes.

    

Tryouts for 25 coveted lifeguard positions drew 80 hopefuls Friday, when the city’s Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division put potential recruits through a grueling physical test in the waters off Ala Moana Regional Park. Read more

