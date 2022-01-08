80 tackle tryouts to pursue coveted Oahu lifeguard jobs
By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:22 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services started the physical performance exam for potential new recruits at Ala Moana Regional Park on Friday. Lifeguard Aaron Wong-Frank gave instructions before the 1,000-yard run.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Evan Hudges took the lead in the rescue board paddle portion of the exam.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Participants did the 1,000-yard run Friday at Ala Moana Regional Park.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Potential lifeguard recruits have to do a 1,000-yard run and 1,000-yard swim in under 25 minutes, a run-swim-run of 100 yards each under three minutes and a 400-yard rescue board paddle in under four minutes.