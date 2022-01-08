comscore Families remain isolated in wake of Kauai landslide | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Families remain isolated in wake of Kauai landslide

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation Friday in response to Tuesday’s landslide on Kauai that has stranded at least two dozen families who live in the area. Read more

