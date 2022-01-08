Families remain isolated in wake of Kauai landslide

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation Friday in response to Tuesday’s landslide on Kauai that has stranded at least two dozen families who live in the area.

“The blocked roadway, hazardous conditions, and the lack of communications infrastructure threaten the safety and welfare of a significant number of residents in the area,” Ige said in a statement. “This emergency proclamation serves to provide relief from disaster damages and losses, and protect our residents and visitors.”

The proclamation gives Ige the authority to spend state funds to address the situation and supports state and county efforts to provide relief.

The landslide in the Waimea area blocked Menehune Road, and road repairs were delayed because of the unstable hillside above the affected area and the risk of falling debris.

The county said rockfall mitigation work started Friday, with additional work to continue daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Officials anticipate it will take about three weeks to remove all rockfall hazards.

In a news release Friday, Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami emphasized that “the area is still very dangerous and that rocks are continuing to fall.” He urged the public to stay away until work is completed and the road is deemed safe. He also thanked the Hawaii Foodbank’s Kauai Chapter and Waimea High School for assisting in Friday’s food distribution, along with other groups that are supporting the emergency response.

The release said contractors began rockfall mitigation work Friday, including airlifting drilling equipment and materials to the slope above the roadway. Initial boulder and rock removal will begin today.

In the meantime, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources is working on opening an alternate emergency access route for utility vehicles from Waimea Canyon Drive across state forest land to allow delivery of food and other urgent supplies to residents.

The route will not be open to public access until deemed safe for larger vehicles.