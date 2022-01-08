comscore Flushing of water system at Aliamanu and Red Hill to continue, Army says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Flushing of water system at Aliamanu and Red Hill to continue, Army says

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Army officials responding to petroleum contamination of the Navy’s water system said science will dictate when displaced families will be notified it is safe to return to their homes. Read more

