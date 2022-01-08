Hawaii News Free COVID test kits to be distributed on Maui By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:09 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Maui County will distribute additional BinaxNOW self-test kits beginning at 4 p.m. Monday, while supplies last, at the Lahaina Aquatic Center. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Maui County will distribute additional BinaxNOW self-test kits beginning at 4 p.m. Monday, while supplies last, at the Lahaina Aquatic Center. Additional test kit distributions will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Kulamalu Park parking lot in Pukalani and at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the South Maui Community Park Gymnasium in Kihei. Visit mauinuistrong.info for test sites or vaccination clinics. Storm cleanup continues in Kihei The public-access parking lot next to the Days Inn on South Kihei Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a shoreline cleanup project by the county Department of Public Works. The parking lot will be used to stage trucks needed to carry away debris from the Kona-low storm that hit the islands Dec. 5-6. Crews from DPW’s Highways Division will do cleanup work in the area by hand, according to a news release. Beachgoers are being advised to keep a safe distance from work zones and follow all posted safety notices. Previous Story Hawaii public school officials report 1,800+ teacher absences; Chaminade joins shift to virtual classes