Hawaii News

Free COVID test kits to be distributed on Maui

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.

Maui County will distribute additional BinaxNOW self-test kits beginning at 4 p.m. Monday, while supplies last, at the Lahaina Aquatic Center. Read more

