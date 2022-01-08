Free COVID test kits to be distributed on Maui

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maui County will distribute additional BinaxNOW self-test kits beginning at 4 p.m. Monday, while supplies last, at the Lahaina Aquatic Center. Read more

Maui County will distribute additional BinaxNOW self-test kits beginning at 4 p.m. Monday, while supplies last, at the Lahaina Aquatic Center. Additional test kit distributions will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Kulamalu Park parking lot in Pukalani and at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the South Maui Community Park Gymnasium in Kihei.

Visit mauinuistrong.info for test sites or vaccination clinics.

Storm cleanup continues in Kihei

The public-access parking lot next to the Days Inn on South Kihei Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a shoreline cleanup project by the county Department of Public Works.