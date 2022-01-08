comscore Hawaii keeps an eye on pediatric cases as COVID numbers for children under 18 soar nationwide | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii keeps an eye on pediatric cases as COVID numbers for children under 18 soar nationwide

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM About 6 out of every 100 children in Hawaii are infected with COVID-19, ranking the state among the third lowest in the U.S., data shows. ‘Iolani School students sat in a monitoring area after receiving their COVID-19 booster shots Friday during a vaccination clinic at the school.

Nationally, an uptick in children under the age of 18 being hospitalized, particularly those under age 5, has prompted growing concern. The highly contagious variant also has spread through the isles, but officials say the trend has not been seen to a great extent here yet. Read more

