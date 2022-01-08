Hawaii Prep World | Sports ILH bars fans from on-campus games By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Interscholastic League of Honolulu announced Friday that spectators will not be allowed at any league events held at a school campus, effective immediately. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Interscholastic League of Honolulu announced Friday that spectators will not be allowed at any league events held at a school campus, effective immediately. No timetable was given for when it will end. On Monday, the Oahu Interscholastic Association announced it would not allow spectators at events until further notice. The moves were made to combat the spread of the coronavirus. On Friday, the Hawaii Department of Health announced 3,586 new confirmed and probable infections statewide and 26,766 total active cases on Oahu. Previous Story Roosevelt basketball finds a way to win against McKinley