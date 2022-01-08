ILH bars fans from on-campus games

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Interscholastic League of Honolulu announced Friday that spectators will not be allowed at any league events held at a school campus, effective immediately.

No timetable was given for when it will end.

On Monday, the Oahu Interscholastic Association announced it would not allow spectators at events until further notice.

The moves were made to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

On Friday, the Hawaii Department of Health announced 3,586 new confirmed and probable infections statewide and 26,766 total active cases on Oahu.