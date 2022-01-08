Hawaii men’s basketball to see first action in 16 days

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After a 16-day health hiatus, court will be back in session for the University of Hawaii basketball team.

The Rainbow Warriors are set to open Big West play with today’s road game against Long Beach State in Walter Pyramid. Because of four cancellations, including three Big West games, the ’Bows have not played since Dec. 23. The ’Bows did not meet quorum — seven ready-to-go players and a coach — to field a competitive team. But head coach Eran Ganot said players sidelined because of injuries and safety-health protocols have “trickled” back.

“We’ll have more than we’ve had,” Ganot said of today’s active roster. “One day, things will be normal. I promise.”

Long Beach State went 24 days — and six cancellations — without a game until it routed Westcliff 90-64 on Wednesday. Fifth-ranked UCLA pounded the Beach 96-78 on Thursday. Both games were played before a limited audience. Ganot was not sure if there would be attendance restrictions for today’s matinee.

“I don’t know what to expect,” Ganot said. “I just expect whatever, and roll with it.”

LBSU (4-8) attacks out of a three-guard lineup. Joel Murray, who averages a team-high 15.3 points per game, and Colin Slater are polar guards. Murray’s production comes on storming the lane for layups or fouls. He has connected on 50.1% of his 2-point shots while swishing 35 of 41 free throws. Slater has connected on 40% of the 60 shots he has launched from behind the arc.

“They put a lot of pressure getting to the rim, finishing at the rim, and getting to the free-throw line,” Ganot said. “It’s been a concern for us, and one of their strengths.”

At the other end, the Beach are tenacious in pressuring the ball-handlers.

Keys for the ’Bows, according to Ganot, are to “protect the rim, take care of the ball, and rebound the ball. With the depth they have, they put a lot of pressure on the boards.”

A week ago, the ’Bows resumed practices with only a handful of healthy players. The number of game-ready players grew, but not in time for Thursday’s scheduled game against Cal State Fullerton. But the ’Bows added players on Wednesday, and were optimistic when they departed Honolulu on Thursday morning.

Ganot said Friday’s practice was a balance between “going hard and firing fresh for the game, being mentally ready. At the same time, we’re dealing with the dynamic of still working guys back in.”

Ganot said the ’Bows’ complete active roster will not be known until shortly before the opening tip-off. But he was optimistic post Bernardo da Silva, who has missed all but three games, will get some on-court minutes. Kamaka Hepa, a 6-foot-10 forward, is at full health. Hepa left the Dec. 23 game against South Florida after suffering severe leg cramps. Hepa was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for dehydration, and released that night.

“We’re one of the teams that hasn’t been able to play and haven’t really been able to have some practices,” Ganot said. “But the positives we look at is we’re getting closer. I’m excited. I know our whole team is excited to play a game again. Maybe our practices recently haven’t been normal, but they’ve been better each and every day.”