comscore Hawaii men’s basketball to see first action in 16 days | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii men’s basketball to see first action in 16 days

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.

After a 16-day health hiatus, court will be back in session for the University of Hawaii basketball team. Read more

Previous Story
Roosevelt basketball finds a way to win against McKinley
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up