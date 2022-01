Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a former board member of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, here are my New Year’s resolutions for HART in 2022:

>> Update the ridership projections. The current ridership projections are based on a 2008 study projecting 2018 ridership numbers. Any decision to move forward with any scenario must have more current data available. An updated study would include: actual current populations in Kapolei/Ewa; impact of Uber and other ride-sharing services on ridership; how COVID-19 and “work from home” trends have changed commutes to work and school; and how the future of autonomous transportation might disrupt the current assumptions. For our leadership to rely on decades-old data to make serious decisions is negligent at minimum.

>> Get moving on the current recovery plan, concentrating on “Chapter 7.2.2 Interim Opening 2 – Eastward Extension from Aloha Stadium to Middle Street Station.” Assuming HART is able to get the trains running in an interim modality, Paragraph 7.2.2.3 Lagoon Drive Station discusses the use of the Lagoon Drive Station to replace “peak-hour expresses and all-day regional rapid services operating between Aloha Stadium Station and major commuter destinations including Downtown Honolulu, UH-Manoa, Waikiki, and East Honolulu.” The current recovery plan also states, “Major increases are planned for the new services, increased frequency on existing routes, and increases in spans of service.” Finally, the recovery plan calls Lagoon Drive “the most practical location to transfer to and efficiently route connecting rail-access services.”

>> Quantify opportunity costs. Create a menu of alternative investments so people truly understand what spending an additional $3 billion on rail would cost our community. How many more miles of repaved streets, upgraded sewer lines, affordable apartments for kupuna and homeless, lifeguards, park maintenance staff, keiki after-school programs, crime prevention, grants-in-aid, etc., could $3 billion buy?

>> Take a serious look at extending the west end of the rail line to Kapolei. Updated ridership projections may suggest that one way to increase the potential ridership numbers lies in extending the existing terminus at East Kapolei into Kapolei proper and build a robust transit station there. If you think that stopping at Middle Street is a dumb idea, take a look at where the existing western terminus of this project is — in an old, abandoned cane field. Is it too obvious to think that extending the line to where people actually live and work would be a way to gain riders?

>> Publicize the current proposed operations and maintenance (O&M) costs to run the system. We keep forgetting that the fare box covers only a fraction of the O&M costs. The balance of those expenses will be paid for by subsidies from the city’s coffers (taxpayers). These recurring expenses could be as much as $150 million a year and should always be a part of any financial discussions concerning rail.

>> Avoid more “credibility gaffes” by appointing politically independent and technically qualified people to the HART board. Members of the board should be ready to engage in frank, open and sometimes contentious discussions. They should not be there simply for “collegiality” or to “go along” with policies set by the leadership. This advice applies to HART’s hiring practices as well, being careful not to be seen as handing out favors to political insiders.

>> Elect independent City Council members in this year’s races for Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8. The Council sets the policies for HART, funds the budget and appoints several of HART’s voting board members. As such, the Council wields great power over the future of this project, but the voters hold power over the Council members. It is up to the voters to make themselves heard at the ballot box in 2022.

Joe Uno is president/founder of a Hawaii construction cost consulting firm and a former HART board member.