Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Documentary to honor Korean immigration anniversary By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! COURTESY JEFF CHUNG Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV. KBFD will broadcast part one of the documentary “The Story of a Dream, Picture Bride” at 6:50 p.m. Thursday to commemorate the 119th anniversary of Korean immigration to Hawaii. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. KBFD will broadcast part one of the documentary “The Story of a Dream, Picture Bride” at 6:50 p.m. Thursday to commemorate the 119th anniversary of Korean immigration to Hawaii. This week’s synopses “Father, I Will Take Care of You” Episode 47 6:40 p.m. today Seongjun is arrested for stock manipulation. Upon hearing the news, Hyunwoo tries to find a way to save him. Episode 48 7:45 p.m. today The family breaks down seeing Seongjun behind bars. Heesook is dumbfounded seeing Jihoon renouncing her as his mother. Hyunwoo bids final farewell to the Han family. Mijoo kneels in front of Donghui. “Now, We Are Breaking Up” Episode 10 7:45 p.m. Monday Jung-ja berates Hye-ok about the years Young-eun spent in misery because of Soo-wan, but Hye-ok tells her that Young-eun drove her son to his death. Jae-kuk opens a small photo studio and Young-eun brings in Mi-sook as his first client. Episode 11 7:45 p.m. Tuesday As Young-eun and Jae-kuk’s love for each other grows, those around them stand in greater opposition. Lafayette’s demands grow and Sono is asked to alter the design. Meanwhile, the battle of wills between Jung-ja and Hye-ok leads to an emotional outburst. Young-eun and Jae-kuk are starting to realize the harsh reality of their situation. “Secrets and Lies” Episodes 77-78 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Woo-jung ends up living with Chang-soo. Jae-bin gets closer to the truth. Once again, Hwa-kyung gets away with lying. Episodes 79-80 7:45 p.m. Thursday Jae-bin sees the letter written by his mother for his third birthday, except the birthdate seems off. Hwa-kyung tries to turn Do-bin’s family against Woo-jung. Do-bin and Woo-jung see the video of the wedding-hall employee testifying about the bloody wedding dress. Jae-bin gets suspicious about the DNA test. “Our Beloved Summer” Episode 5 7:45 p.m. Friday Where did things start to go wrong? Woong’s misunderstanding about Yeon-su is not easily resolved. They meet unexpectedly and share an awkward encounter. Episode 6 7:45 p.m. Saturday Woong doesn’t remember the events of the previous night, but he knows he slept exceptionally well. On the coffee table, Woong finds Yeon-su’s thermos bottle. What happened between them last night? Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story Artist Karen Lucas completes mosaic for a Honolulu rail station