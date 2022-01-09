K-Drama: Documentary to honor Korean immigration anniversary

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

KBFD will broadcast part one of the documentary “The Story of a Dream, Picture Bride” at 6:50 p.m. Thursday to commemorate the 119th anniversary of Korean immigration to Hawaii. Read more

KBFD will broadcast part one of the documentary “The Story of a Dream, Picture Bride” at 6:50 p.m. Thursday to commemorate the 119th anniversary of Korean immigration to Hawaii.

This week’s synopses

“Father, I Will Take Care of You”

Episode 47

6:40 p.m. today

Seongjun is arrested for stock manipulation. Upon hearing the news, Hyunwoo tries to find a way to save him.

Episode 48

7:45 p.m. today

The family breaks down seeing Seongjun behind bars. Heesook is dumbfounded seeing Jihoon renouncing her as his mother. Hyunwoo bids final farewell to the Han family. Mijoo kneels in front of Donghui.

“Now, We Are Breaking Up”

Episode 10

7:45 p.m. Monday

Jung-ja berates Hye-ok about the years Young-eun spent in misery because of Soo-wan, but Hye-ok tells her that Young-eun drove her son to his death. Jae-kuk opens a small photo studio and Young-eun brings in Mi-sook as his first client.

Episode 11

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

As Young-eun and Jae-kuk’s love for each other grows, those around them stand in greater opposition. Lafayette’s demands grow and Sono is asked to alter the design. Meanwhile, the battle of wills between Jung-ja and Hye-ok leads to an emotional outburst. Young-eun and Jae-kuk are starting to realize the harsh reality of their situation.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 77-78

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Woo-jung ends up living with Chang-soo. Jae-bin gets closer to the truth. Once again, Hwa-kyung gets away with lying.

Episodes 79-80

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Jae-bin sees the letter written by his mother for his third birthday, except the birthdate seems off. Hwa-kyung tries to turn Do-bin’s family against Woo-jung. ­Do-bin and Woo-jung see the video of the wedding-hall employee testifying about the bloody wedding dress. Jae-bin gets suspicious about the DNA test.

“Our Beloved Summer”

Episode 5

7:45 p.m. Friday

Where did things start to go wrong? Woong’s misunderstanding about Yeon-su is not easily resolved. They meet unexpectedly and share an awkward encounter.

Episode 6

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Woong doesn’t remember the events of the previous night, but he knows he slept exceptionally well. On the coffee table, Woong finds Yeon-su’s thermos bottle. What happened between them last night?

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.