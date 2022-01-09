comscore K-Drama: Documentary to honor Korean immigration anniversary | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
K-Drama: Documentary to honor Korean immigration anniversary

  • By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  COURTESY JEFF CHUNG Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV.

KBFD will broadcast part one of the documentary “The Story of a Dream, Picture Bride” at 6:50 p.m. Thursday to commemorate the 119th anniversary of Korean immigration to Hawaii. Read more

