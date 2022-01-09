Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum repairing roof of historical structure that played a role in World War II
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornet is seen inside Hangar 79 at the Pacific Aviation Museum.
A Japanese Zero aircraft is framed through the hull of the USS Arizona inside the Pacific Aviation Museum.
People walk inside Hangar 79 at the Pacific Aviation Museum.
Bullet holes from the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, are seen in the hangar glass at the Pacific Aviation Museum.
-
Visitors to Hangar 79 at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum are reflected in puddles of rainwater. The hangar is temporarily closed for renovation.
