Interest is high now that electric guns are legal to buy and carry in Hawaii
By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:53 a.m.
The sale and possession of electronic guns became legal in Hawaii on Jan. 1.
Pictured are the Taser StrikeLight, left, and Taser Pulse+ with cartridge. The Pulse+ is a device that comes with a cartridge that fires two dart-like electrodes, attached to long wires, that emit 50,000 volts, immobilizing an attacker for 30 seconds.
The Taser Strikelight is a stun gun flashlight used by pressing directly against an attacker to deliver a shock.
Raymond Craig, owner of SMARTrainingHi and retired HPD officer, provides training in firearms, electric guns and self-defense. Craig is holding Taser Pulse+, an electric weapon that Hawaii residents can now legally purchase for self-defense. Craig does not sell the devices.
