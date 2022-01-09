comscore Interest is high now that electric guns are legal to buy and carry in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Interest is high now that electric guns are legal to buy and carry in Hawaii

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.

  • Cindy Ellen Russell / crussell@staradvertiser.com

    The sale and possession of electronic guns became legal in Hawaii on Jan. 1.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Pictured are the Taser StrikeLight, left, and Taser Pulse+ with cartridge. The Pulse+ is a device that comes with a cartridge that fires two dart-like electrodes, attached to long wires, that emit 50,000 volts, immobilizing an attacker for 30 seconds.

    Pictured are the Taser StrikeLight, left, and Taser Pulse+ with cartridge. The Pulse+ is a device that comes with a cartridge that fires two dart-like electrodes, attached to long wires, that emit 50,000 volts, immobilizing an attacker for 30 seconds.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Taser Strikelight is a stun gun flashlight used by pressing directly against an attacker to deliver a shock.

    The Taser Strikelight is a stun gun flashlight used by pressing directly against an attacker to deliver a shock.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Raymond Craig, owner of SMARTrainingHi and retired HPD officer, provides training in firearms, electric guns and self-defense. Craig is holding Taser Pulse+, an electric weapon that Hawaii residents can now legally purchase for self-defense. Craig does not sell the devices.

    Raymond Craig, owner of SMARTrainingHi and retired HPD officer, provides training in firearms, electric guns and self-defense. Craig is holding Taser Pulse+, an electric weapon that Hawaii residents can now legally purchase for self-defense. Craig does not sell the devices.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Raymond Craig is holding Taser Pulse+, an electric weapon that Hawaii residents can now legally purchase for self-defense. Craig does not sell the devices.

    Raymond Craig is holding Taser Pulse+, an electric weapon that Hawaii residents can now legally purchase for self-defense. Craig does not sell the devices.

The sale and possession of electronic guns became legal in Hawaii on Jan. 1, but it will be at least several weeks before they are available to the public. Read more

