Biola sweeps Chaminade in PacWest basketball

The Biola men’s and women’s basketball teams logged wins against Chaminade on Saturday, with the men defeating Chaminade 77-68 and the women winning 65-53 at McCabe Gymnasium.

The women took the court first, and Amiah Simmons led the Eagles (8-4, 4-2 PacWest) with a game-high 18 points. Dallas Martinez and Ellyonna Bankofier had 14 points each for Chaminade (1-8, 0-4). The game was the first in 23 days for the Silverswords, who last played on Dec. 16 at Dominican.

On the men’s side, Chris Rossow followed up his 32-point performance on Thursday against Hawaii Pacific with 33 points to lead the Eagles (11-2, 5-1 PacWest).

Sawyer Storms led the Silverswords (5-8, 3-4) with 19 points, with Tredyn Christensen and Isaac Amaral-Artharee each contributing 12.