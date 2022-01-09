comscore Biola sweeps Chaminade in PacWest basketball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Biola sweeps Chaminade in PacWest basketball

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.

The Biola men’s and women’s basketball teams logged wins against Chaminade on Saturday, with the men defeating Chaminade 77-68 and the women winning 65-53 at McCabe Gymnasium. Read more

