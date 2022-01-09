Hawaii Beat | Sports Biola sweeps Chaminade in PacWest basketball By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:52 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Biola men’s and women’s basketball teams logged wins against Chaminade on Saturday, with the men defeating Chaminade 77-68 and the women winning 65-53 at McCabe Gymnasium. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Biola men’s and women’s basketball teams logged wins against Chaminade on Saturday, with the men defeating Chaminade 77-68 and the women winning 65-53 at McCabe Gymnasium. The women took the court first, and Amiah Simmons led the Eagles (8-4, 4-2 PacWest) with a game-high 18 points. Dallas Martinez and Ellyonna Bankofier had 14 points each for Chaminade (1-8, 0-4). The game was the first in 23 days for the Silverswords, who last played on Dec. 16 at Dominican. On the men’s side, Chris Rossow followed up his 32-point performance on Thursday against Hawaii Pacific with 33 points to lead the Eagles (11-2, 5-1 PacWest). Sawyer Storms led the Silverswords (5-8, 3-4) with 19 points, with Tredyn Christensen and Isaac Amaral-Artharee each contributing 12. Previous Story Television and radio - Jan. 8, 2022 Next Story Television and radio - Jan. 9, 2022