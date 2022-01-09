Opening volleyball series put top-ranked Hawaii’s depth on display

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Following a four-set win to cap the Outrigger Challenge on Friday, Hawaii coach Charlie Wade spoke on the importance of being “fully engaged.” Read more

Following a four-set win to cap the Outrigger Challenge on Friday, Hawaii coach Charlie Wade spoke on the importance of being “fully engaged.”

The season’s opening series reinforced the concept for the Rainbow Warriors — whether on the court or on the bench — as top-ranked UH claimed both matches against No. 7 Loyola Chicago.

While four starters anchored the UH attack in both matches, Wade used the Warriors’ depth to provide a spark when needed.

After starting in Wednesday’s season-opening sweep of the Ramblers, sophomore outside hitter Spyros Chakas switched roles with Filip Humler for Friday’s rematch. While Humler delivered six kills and steady passing, Wade sent Chakas into the match after the Warriors dropped their first set of the season.

After watching for the first three sets, Chakas — who had eight kills in the opener — jumped on the opportunity by posting a solo block to cap a 7-1 run, firing an ace in another four-point run and soaring in for a kill from the back row to give UH a 16-6 lead in a commanding conclusion to the week.

“We’ve said for a long time, the bench is maybe the best coach ever,” Wade said. “You go sit on the bench for a while, you want to get in.

“Typically that’s how you want to see guys respond. The guy that goes out, when he gets his chance he’s going to elevate his game and you keep kind of stacking on that.

“Though it was a little shot in the arm in the fourth set and he delivered in a number of ways. It was really impressive.”

Wade recalled a similar situation when Colton Cowell and Brett Rosenmeier were dueling for playing time at an outside hitter spot and when Jakob Thelle and Brett Sheward shared setting duties early in their careers.

“I think Brett really helped Jakob evolve as a setter,” Wade said. “It really helps with your development to have that kind of competition battle.”

Thelle established himself as the full-time setter last season and showed off the range of his skills last week in distributing 72 assists for an attack that hit .367 to Loyola’s .226 in the series. He also flustered the Ramblers’ receivers with nine of UH’s 14 service aces and finished off five kills himself.

Thelle, outside hitter Chaz Galloway, opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias and middle blocker Guilherme Voss were constants in the lineup over the series. Galloway led the Warriors in both matches with 11 kills on Wednesday and 12 on Friday. Mouchlias delivered 20 kills overall, setting a career high with 11 on Friday, and led UH defensively with 13 digs while matching Voss with seven blocks. Voss was near automatic in putting away 19 kills in 26 attempts for a .692 hitting series.

Wade rotated the other middle blocker spot among Max Rosenfeld, Cole Hogland and Kyler Presho, with all three starting at least two of the seven sets.

Sheward had nine digs as the Warriors’ starting libero and senior Avery Enriques made his UH debut late in Friday’s match. The transfer from Grand Canyon handled four receptions and had two digs in the final two sets. He also recorded a kill when he set a free ball into an open spot on the court.

“It was again trying to get a spark, just trying to shake it up a little bit,” Wade said. “He passed the balls that came to him pretty really solid and made a couple of nice defensive plays and that’s exactly what we were looking for. Again it’s going to make Brett better, it’s going to keep Avery sharper. Everybody stays motivated knowing they’ve got a shot.”

The Warriors open a series against Edward Waters, a first-year men’s volleyball program, on Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

While there isn’t much of a scouting report on the Tigers, who open the season on Tuesday, “I imagine they’ll have some decent athletes and they’ll be excited to play,” Wade said. “This time of year it’s getting out and worrying more about your side.”