CALENDAR

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Biola at Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m.

ILH boys, Division II: Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m. Division III: Lanakila Baptist vs. Island Pacific, 6 p.m. at Hanalani.

ILH girls, Division I: Punahou at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.

Division II: Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Hanalani vs. University, 5 p.m. at Sacred Hearts; Damien at Punahou, 6 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Sacred Hearts, 6:30 p.m.

Division III: Island Pacific at La Pietra, 5 p.m.; Hawaiian Mission Academy at St. Andrew’s, 5:30 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Pac-Five at Mid-Pacific; Kamehameha at Punahou I-AA; Damien at ‘Iolani. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

TENNIS

Saturday

HAWAII INVITATIONAL

At UH Tennis Complex

Singles

Brigham Andrus (BYU) def. Kilian Maitre (Hawaii) 2-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2

Simao Telo Alves (Hawaii) def. M. Ferreira Leite (BYU) 7-6 (8-6), 4-6, 10-8

Zach Fuchs (BYU) def. Cody Castro (Hawaii) 6-1, 6-1

Tennyson Whiting (BYU) def. Guillaume Tattevin (Hawaii) 6-1, 6-4

Carl Emil Overbeck (California) def. Jack Barnett (BYU) 3-0, retired

Derrick Chen (California) def. Wally Thayne (BYU) 6-2, 6-3

Phillip Hjorth (California) def. Blaz Seric (Hawaii) 6-2, 6-3

Yuta Kikuchi (California) def. Axel Labunie (Hawaii) 6-1, 6-1

Lucas Magnaudet (California) def. Karl Collins (Hawaii) 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

Karl Collins/Simao Telo Alves (Hawaii) def. Lucas Magnaudet/Michael Wright (California) 8-4

Jack Barnett/Tennyson Whiting (BYU) def. Derrick Chen/Phillip Hjorth (California) 8-6

Yuta Kikuchi/Carl Emil Overbeck (California) def. Wally Thayne/Zach Fuchs (BYU) 8-4

Brigham Andrus/M. Ferreira Leite (BYU) def. Blaz Seric/Axel Labunie (Hawaii) 8-2

WEINMAN FOUNDATION INVITATIONAL

Saturday

At UH Tennis Complex

Singles

Erin Richardson (California) def. Avery Williams (Hawaii) 6-0, 6-2

Gitte Heynemans (Hawaii) def. Cami Brown (California) 6-3, 6-4

Nidhi Surapaneni (Hawaii) def. Stefaniea Mikhailova (Washington State) 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (10-8)

H. Viller Moeller (California) def. Fifa Kumhom (Washington State) 6-3, 6-3

Makenna Thiel (California) def. Tal Talya Zandberg (Hawaii) 6-3, 6-0

Haley Giavara (California) def. Satsuki Takamura (Hawaii) 6-1, 6-4

Jessica Alsola (California) def. Lea Romain (Hawaii) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

Valentina Ivanov (California) def. Savanna Ly-Nguyen (Washington State) 7-5, 1-6, 6-1

Katja Wiersholm (California) def. Maxine Murphy (Washington State) 6-3, 6-3

Julia Rosenqvist (California) def. Elyse Tse (Washington State) 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-4

Doubles

Julia Rosenqvist/Makenna Thiel (California) def. Gitte Heynemans/Lea Romain (Hawaii) 8-3

Jessica Alsola/Erin Richardson (California) def. Satsuki Takamura/Nidhi Surapaneni (Hawaii) 8-6

Haley Giavara/Valentina Ivanov (California) def. Elyse Tse/Maxine Murphy (Washington State) 8-1

H. Viller Moeller/Katja Wiersholm (California) def. Yang Lee/Fifa Kumhom (Washington State) 8-6

Tal Talya Zandberg/Ana Vilcek (Hawaii) def. Stefaniea Mikhailova/Savanna Ly-Nguyen (Washington State) 8-4