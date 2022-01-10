Column: Rate Commission seeks public input on Bus, Handi-Van fares

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Public transit is an essential part of the economic and social well-being. Honolulu has one of the best in the nation, a testimony to the commitment the city has made over many years to provide mobility and access to all persons. The financial cost of providing transit is shared by city taxpayers, federal funds and fares paid by passengers.

The Honolulu Rate Commission was created in 2018 as part of Honolulu City Charter changes approved by the citizens of Honolulu in 2016. Its purpose is to provide a forum to consider rates for TheBus and Handi-Van. There are seven volunteer members appointed by the mayor and City Council. The Rate Commission serves as a primary vehicle for input from the public on important fare matters.

In July 2021, the fare payment system shifted to start using HOLO card, a reusable card which stores value and deducts the fare when it is used. Fare increases were delayed a year until July 2022. The Rate Commission recommended and the City Council approved incentives for greater use of the HOLO card, with price breaks given after a certain number of trips are taken in a day, a week or a month. The breaks heavily favor frequent users, be they seniors, youth, disabled or adult customers. The city is now preparing to allow the HOLO Card to be used for Handi-Van trips.

The city administration has proposed further refinements to the fare system. City Transportation Services Director Roger Morton and the Rate Commission have been actively considering these proposals over the past six months and are now seeking public input prior to a vote on its recommendations, scheduled for Feb. 8. Final decisions are the prerogative of the City Council.

Input can be given at Rate Commission meetings on Jan. 24 and Feb. 8. Meetings are held in the Mission Memorial Auditorium near Honolulu Hale, and you may attend by WebEx; or, send written testimony to ratecomm@honolulu.gov or email it to hchee@honolulu.gov. Your voice is important and we are eager to hear from you. (For more on the proposals outlined below, see online at 808ne.ws/3q3k33Y.)

Proposal No. 1: Residency requirements for eligibility

>> Eligibility for deeply discounted fares for seniors, persons with a disability, and individuals with extremely low income are restricted to Hawaii residents.

>> Nonresident TheBus fares for seniors, persons with a disability and Medicare cardholders would be $1.50 per trip, $3 per day, and $40 per month.

Proposal No. 2: Establish a reduced fare on Handi-Van for individuals with extremely low income

>> Fare for extremely low-income TheHandi-Van riders would be $2.

>> The extremely low-income fare would increase once the adult TheBus fare increases above $4, at which time the extremely low-income Handi-Van fare would be set at half the price of the regular TheBus fare.

Proposal No. 3: Add acceptable documents for determining low-income eligibility

>> Currently eligibility is set at 30% of area median income.

>> The following documents would be accepted to determine eligibility for fares for individuals with extremely low income: Proof of SSI eligibility (only for an individual); eligibility for the Department of Education Free School Lunch/School Bus Program (households); or basic eligibility for the Department of Human Services Med-QUEST health insurance program (households).

Proposal No. 4: Allow free transfer between TheHandi-Van and TheBus.

Proposal No. 5: Visitors and resort area fares

>> Implement a seven-day fare of $28.80 (adults using the HOLO card), or $14.40 reduced fare (seniors or youth using HOLO card).

Proposal No. 6: Agency trips

>> Fee of $4 per trip for coupons sold only at Oahu Transit Services’ bus pass office.

Proposal No. 7: Fare schedule for fiscal year 2023

>> The fare table for FY 2023 combines fare increases already authorized by either Ordinance 89 or Ordinance 87, as well as new changes being proposed by the city Department of Transportation Services.

Cheryl D. Soon is chairwoman of the Honolulu Rate Commission.