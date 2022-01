Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Cynthia Lebowitz is so entitled to her opinion (“Protests, violence at Trump’s inauguration,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 6).

The fact of the matter is that citizens turned out to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017, not to attempt to violently halt the certification of the free and fair election of Joe Biden, as we all witnessed at our U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Those protests at Trump’s inauguration cannot be compared to the insurrection at our U.S. Capitol. Trump supporters attacked Capitol police officers, trashed and defecated in areas of the Capitol, and hunted for the vice president and members of Congress, among other violent activities, outside and inside our Capitol.

This was not a “protest.” This was an act of sedition by some of our fellow U.S. citizens, incited by the former president in an effort to overturn a free and fair election of a new president, so that he could stay in power.

Period.

God bless America.

Vicki Borges

Nuuanu

Lawmakers must get serious about fireworks

One arrest, 32 citations, a dozen critically injured individuals, untold property damage, not to mention the casualty of mental health due to noise. And New Year’s 2022 was even bigger in terms of illegal fireworks.

Is it going to take someone’s death, a massive structure fire resulting in death and homelessness, to get our elected representatives, from the governor on down, to get serious about cutting off the flow of illegal fireworks into this state?

It is obvious law enforcement is overwhelmed; trying to fix it at the consumer level is fruitless. An in-depth investigation needs to be conducted to find out where and how these items are coming into the state, who is allowing it (we all know someone is turning a blind eye with an outstretched palm), and finally prosecuting those responsible to the fullest extent.

Which of you in our elected offices wants that first blood on your hands? If you don’t, get busy!

James Roller

Mililani

Don’t be arrogant about enjoying fireworks

This letter is in response to “Complainers won’t stop fireworks people enjoy” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 4).

The whole tone of the letter is this: We enjoy playing with fireworks and the laws, the police and neighbors who report us can’t stop us from doing what we enjoy.

It’s one thing to break the law, but another to be arrogant while doing so. I hope someday the writer goes before a judge and repeats his arrogance.

He suggested that people buy ear plugs and tranquilize their dogs. What about the noise that terrifies infants and pets?

What about the air pollution fireworks cause and the effects on those with breathing difficulties? What about the injuries to users of fireworks and innocent bystanders? And finally, what about the damage to property caused by fireworks?

The most despicable thing the writer said is if the people report illegal use of fireworks, their fenders will be scratched and tires slashed. Well, don’t forget that this can work both ways.

Harold Nakagawa

Mililani

Hire quarterback coach Passas for UH Warriors

When the time comes to choose the next University of Hawaii Warriors football coach, a local coach would be a better choice and fit than a mainland coach.

Vinny Passas would be an excellent choice.

Known as the quarterback guru/whisperer, he is passionate about the game. Very well-respected and well-liked, he has a great rapport with the media and people in the industry.

I think the UH Warrior football team would thrive under his leadership. He has coached and trained many of Hawaii’s star quarterbacks. As a positive role model and mentor, he has hands-on experience, is humble, fair and down to earth.

Raised locally, he understands and respects local culture and style. He embodies the true meaning of living aloha. This would be a win-win combination.

Lynne Zane

Aina Haina

Verbal abuse has no place at work, on field

As a University of Hawaii alumnus and casual sports fan who occasionally donates to the university’s football program, it has come to my attention that the program is now making the news for all the wrong reasons, and is at a crossroads.

It’s telling how we cyclically get it wrong in hiring a wrong coach after a decent one leaves. If it is true that a coach verbally abuses players in and out of the locker room, he or she should be fired immediately. There is a right and wrong way in teaching young men and women on how to improve, and verbal abuse is the wrong way.

There are protections in the workplace for verbal abuse and it should be no different at the university. People come to Hawaii because the culture is unique and family-oriented, not the other way around. If the university does not do the right thing and remove the current coach soon, all you will have is a lame-duck coach until the university can buy out the contract.

Richard Yuen

Laguna Niguel, Calif.

Erosion, currents pose risk at Kailua Beach

On New Year’s Day, I walked down to Kailua Beach Park and encountered an incredibly dangerous situation. At the point where the Kaelepulu Canal flows out to the ocean, the water in the stream was so high from heavy rains that people with shovels were attempting to open the berm that blocks the water flow. The city finally opened the berm with a bulldozer and over time, a massive rush of water eroded the sides of the canal, and several tall ironwood trees fell in.

As an emergency physician, I was deeply concerned while watching the currents washing into these trees, with people in the water in kayaks and boogie boards. Most people would not be able to overcome the pull of the current, and could have been swept into and under the trees. I have seen drownings happen this way.

It was unacceptable that no one was there to warn people and help mitigate the danger. Could something have been done to avoid this buildup of water and breakdown of safety? Who is in charge here?

Linda Jenks, M.D.

Kailua

