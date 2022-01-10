comscore Coast Guard acquiring new aircraft, $45 million hangar at Barbers Point | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Coast Guard acquiring new aircraft, $45 million hangar at Barbers Point

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.

In late October the Honolulu-based Coast Guard cutter Kimball returned home after a 66-day patrol to the Bering Sea and Arctic during which it shadowed four Chinese navy ships — a guided missile cruiser and destroyer and intelligence and auxiliary ships — operating as close as 46 miles off the Aleutian Islands. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: November 29 – December 3, 2021

Scroll Up