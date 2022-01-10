comscore Palau playing major role in U.S. military strategy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Palau playing major role in U.S. military strategy

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • U.S. ARMY / 2020 An Air Force C-130 delivers U.S. Army Pacific soldiers to the newly refurbished Angaur Airfield for training in the Republic of Palau.

The tiny island nation of Palau is playing a bigger role in America’s Pacific strategy. With a population of just over 18,000 people across its 340 islands, the Republic of Palau will soon be home to a new U.S. military radar system, and the government has invited the U.S. to potentially build permanent bases. Read more

