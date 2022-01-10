NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Rico Bussey, Steelers wide receiver: Was released off the Steelers’ practice squad this week.

>> Trayvon Henderson, Bengals safety: Was called up to the big club and didn’t disappoint, returning a fumble 29 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. He was in on four tackles (two solo), all on running plays.

>> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Was in on 10 plays on offense against the Broncos but didn’t receive a target. It was his second-most snaps on offense of the season.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Only punted twice against the Jaguars, covering 78 yards with none inside the 20.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Played middle LB off the bench in the loss to the Dolphins.

FARRINGTON

>> Breiden Fehoko, Chargers nose tackle: Came off the bench against the Steelers and made one tackle of Josh Jacobs.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Was in on five tackles (three solo) against the Raiders in a reserve role.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Started on the strong side against the Titans, making seven tackles (five solo), including one for a loss. He ends his breakout season with 101 tackles, three sacks and an interception. He will be a free agent after the season but wants to stay with Lovie Smith in Houston. “I want to be here,” Grugier-Hill told SI.com. “We get the feeling that the feeling is mutual but we have to figure something out. You know how it works in free agency.”

LEILEHUA

>> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Started at left guard and played every snap in addition to four on special teams against the Chiefs. The Broncos ran for 191 yards on 28 carries and Drew Lock was sacked only once on 25 pass attempts.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Was the last player off the bench but still managed three solo tackles, one of them for a loss. Buckner was questionable with a knee injury.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Booted a 31-yard field goal and two extra points in a loss to Tennessee.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list along with 11 other Eagles on Monday and was inactive against the Cowboys.

>> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Carried four times for 23 yards and completed his only pass for 4 yards against the Chargers.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Hit 15 of his 22 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. He did some damage on the ground, though, covering 38 yards on five attempts with a long of 23 yards. His longest pass was only 17 yards.