comscore NFL Islanders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

NFL Islanders

  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.

Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads. Read more

Previous Story
Smith sets PGA Tour record, outlasts Rahm at Kapalua
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 10, 2022

Scroll Up