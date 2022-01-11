comscore Column: Prioritize COVID testing, transparency to keep schools going | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Prioritize COVID testing, transparency to keep schools going

  • By Brooke Nasser
  • Today
  • Updated 6:22 p.m.
  • Brooke Nasser is an English and news-writing teacher at Kalani High School; she also is a freelance filmmaker and journalist.

The first week back to school from Christmas break went smoothly, considering surging cases in the community and the recent quarantine guideline changes. I have heard from some parents concerned about sending children to school, and some of my students also express fears of getting sick. However, most students and faculty that I have spoken with prefer in-person learning and believe we can do it safely. Read more

