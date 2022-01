Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

King oyster mushrooms are the muscular members of the fungi family, with thick stalks and compact caps. Locally grown versions are available in many supermarkets.

For this dish the mushrooms are shredded to make strips. You can do this easily with your hands, just pull the stalks apart into long pieces.

Chile peppers are kept whole and tossed with the vegetables. For more heat you can chop up the peppers; for less, just place them as a garnish.

Peppery King Oyster Mushrooms

Ingredients:

• 1 pound king oyster mushrooms, shredded

• Dash salt

• 1 tablespoon white pepper

• 2 stalks celery, sliced on diagonal

• 3 large dried chile peppers, or more to taste

• 3 kaffir lime leaves (optional)

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 3 garlic cloves, sliced

• Sliced green onion, for garnish

Directions:

Add mushrooms to skillet (no oil), and stir-fry until dry and crisp. Season with salt and pepper.

Add celery, chile pepper and lime leaves (if using); toss well.

Heat oil in another skillet. Add garlic, cook until brown and crisp. Use as garnish, with green onion.

Serves 4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 110 calories, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 150 mg sodium, 11 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 4 g protein.

Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.