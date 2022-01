Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nothing says “I love you” like chocolates. This Valentine’s Day, Godiva is launching new gift options, including an assorted chocolate heart gift box ($34.95), assorted dark chocolate heart gift box ($34.95), cherry cordials ($9.95), “G” cube heart tin with chocolate truffles ($14.95) and more. Enjoy flavors like raspberry ganache twirl, dark chocolate molten lava, milk chocolate cappuccino and more.

To learn more, visit godiva.com.

Good fortune awaits you

Ring in the new year with Honolulu Cookie Co.’s 2022 Year of the Tiger gift boxes. These packaged boxes feature 16 cookies in six flavors, including pineapple macadamia, guava and white chocolate coconut.

These boxes ($19.95) are available exclusively at select Honolulu Cookie Co. stores — including Ala Moana Center, Royal Hawaiian Center and International Market Place — and online, while supplies last. To learn more, visit honolulucookie.com.

Celebrate the year of the tiger

Market City Shopping Center welcomes guests to ring in the Year of the Tiger with giveaways and special performances Jan. 29. The traditional Chinese New Year festivities will include a firecracker ceremony, taiko drum performance, fortune cookies, festive lion dances and more.

Live performances will be held in the lower parking lot (fronting Ben Franklin Crafts) from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is free, and all attendees will receive a complimentary fortune cookie — some of which will hold gift cards to various Market City Shopping Center merchants — while supplies last.

Visit marketcityhawaii.com for more info.

Chick-fil-A is coming

Chick-fil-A restaurants are coming to Hawaii with locations in Kahului, Ala Moana Center, Makiki and Kapolei.

To celebrate each restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America, which will distribute the funds to local partners islandwide. The new restaurants will create 80-120 jobs for local communities.

To learn more, visit chick-fil-a.com.