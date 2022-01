Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Eating healthy doesn’t necessarily mean eating salads all day, every day. Check out these fresh, flavorful options that will keep you satisfied without breaking those New Year’s resolutions.

Sprouting up

Locally owned and Kaimuki-based Sprout Sandwich Shop (1154 Koko Head Ave.) is known for its made-from-scratch sammies that include fresh ingredients. Bestsellers include the Duke ($12) with hand-carved roasted turkey; The Fonz ($12) with fresh prosciutto, pastrami and salami; and The Sproutwich ($12.50), which features a vegan patty topped with locally grown sprouts. To learn more, visit sproutsandwichshop.com or follow @sproutwich on Instagram.

Just roll with it

With locations in Kakaako, Pearl City and Kailua, Up Roll Café is known for its fresh sushi burritos and sushi bowls. Every roll or bowl comes with lettuce, sweet onions, carrots, fried garlic and fried onions, and customers can choose a starch (white/brown rice, quinoa and more), housemade dressings and a protein. The Ahi Lover Avocado ($14.50) — made with fresh raw ahi in a ginger marinade, sesame seeds and oil, green onions, Big Island avocado, takuan and cucumbers — is the most popular menu item. Visit uprollcafe.com for more info.

Worth ‘melt’-ing for

The ahi melt ($10.45) from Andy’s Sandwiches & Smoothies (2904 E. Manoa Road) is filled with a generous portion of smoked ahi spread, mushrooms, tomatoes and melted cheese with papaya seed dressing on the side for dipping. The creamy ahi spread is delicious, and the plethora of veggies is filling, flavorful and hearty, without leaving me feeling lethargic after I eat the whole thing. To learn more, call 808-988-6161 or visit andyssandwiches.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).