Hot pot party

If our cover story (see pages 10-11) has you craving hot pot, don’t sweat it — just check out the options below.

Hot Pot Heaven

Hot Pot Heaven specializes in family hot pot/shabu shabu meals. All broths are made from scratch from local ingredients when possible, and many of the eatery’s dipping sauces — like hot sauce, hoisin, house special and ponzu — are also made in house.

Hot Pot Heaven offers a variety of broths — ranging from chicken and beef to miso, Thai and a vegan option — to ensure that customers will find something that matches their palates. The restaurant offers more than 100 add-in ingredients so diners can easily customize their pots of soup. Choose from meats like rib-eye, chicken breast, pork belly and more; seafood like scallops and peeled shrimp; a variety of tofu and mushrooms; veggies like bok choy, choy sum and spinach; and miscellaneous items like lobster balls, kamaboko, shrimp shumai and more.

To learn more, visit hotpotheaven.com.

Various Locations

Rokaru Shabu Shabu

Since 2016, Rokaru Shabu Shabu has been known for its all-you-can-eat dining experience. Rokaru means “local” in Japanese and is meant to communicate the business’s efforts to support local farms.

The eatery’s menu focuses on shabu shabu sets. Basic broth options like konbu dashi, shoyu, miso and tonkotsu are available, along with premium selections like shiitake ginger garlic, miso kimchi, Japanese curry and more. Choose from meats like brisket, beef, tongue, arabiki sauce and chicken; veggies like daikon, enoki mushrooms, kabocha and eggplant; and starches like ramen, udon, mochi and more.

Rokaru Shabu Shabu even offers specialty items like chicken long rice, oxtail soup and Rokaru hekka.

Other popular pupus include eggplant fries, miso garlic clams and garlic chicken.

If you feel like dining at home, the restaurant offers cook-at-home family kits for $59.95.

1140 Kuala St., Pearl City

808-455-3000

Shabuya

Located in Ala Moana Center, Shabuya is a premium, all-you-can-eat shabu shabu restaurant with a full bar. Shabu shabu refers to Japanese hot pot that includes fresh vegetables, seafood and thinly sliced meat in a flavored, boiling broth.

The eatery offers diners freshly cut meats and veggies that are prepared daily, along with a variety of noodles and seafood options to choose from.

Options include Shabuya’s premium selection of meats (we’re talking beef toro, natural pork belly, prime blade meat and more), along with the restaurant’s distinctive broths like original house, tonkotsu and sukiyaki.

For more information, visit shabuyarestaurant.com.

1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu

808-638-4886

Ichiriki Japanese Nabe Restaurant

Ichiriki specializes in Japanese hot pot, which is known as nabe in Japan. Nabe is simple: The eatery uses fresh vegetables, meat, seafood and your choice from 15 original, flavorful soups to create a harmony of flavors. Untouched by grease and oil, nabe has been a good way to get full — while eating healthy.

Ichiriki Japanese Nabe Restaurant prides itself on the quality and freshness of its ingredients, ranging from locally grown won bok cabbage to USDA prime ribeye beef.

The restaurant’s new happy hour is available at both Piikoi (11 a.m.-6 p.m., 9 p.m.-closing) andAiea (11 a.m.-3 p.m., 9 p.m.-closing) locations. During that time, Ichiriki’s niku nabe — which includes 50% more meat, classic broth, noodles and rice — is $25.25 (regular price starts at $27.95). You can also enjoy Kobe beef chanko at a discounted $27.95 (regular price $32.95), along with specially priced appetizers and drinks.

Various Locations

