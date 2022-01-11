This bar’s a hidden gem
- By Nadine Kam
-
Today
- Updated 2:58 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Sake-cured salmon and coriander cheese on pumpernickel ($12)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Amazing ahi Ahi tartare and kizami nori are served atop a rice cracker (market price)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
The Basil Gimlet Redux ($14) with basil meringue and Kakaako Mule ($11) are among the artisan libations of Eleven.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
The spare elegance of Eleven’s interior puts all the emphasis on the beauty of its libations.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Butter-poached shrimp, tarragon, peas and pea shoots on brioche ($12)
-
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
The Pandanimal ($14) is a seafoam green cocktail that’s reminiscent of a piña colada, made with rum, house pandan and coconut elixir.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree