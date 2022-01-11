comscore U.S. Marines train for a future in the ‘grayzone’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

U.S. Marines train for a future in the ‘grayzone’

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Soldiers lay prone in an overwatch position as part of the raid exercises.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Soldiers lay prone in an overwatch position as part of the raid exercises.

  • U.S. MARINES U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit launched rubber combat raiding craft Saturday during a bottom-up visit, board, search and seizure mission to intercept sensitive equipment during Realistic Urban Training Exercise 22.1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

    U.S. MARINES

    U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit launched rubber combat raiding craft Saturday during a bottom-up visit, board, search and seizure mission to intercept sensitive equipment during Realistic Urban Training Exercise 22.1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Marines perform a hoist for a casualty/injury to be lifted onto a hovering UH-60 Black Hawk medevac Thursday during a nighttime combat raid exercise by the Corps’ 31 MEU’s Maritime Raid Force in Kalaeloa.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    U.S. Marines perform a hoist for a casualty/injury to be lifted onto a hovering UH-60 Black Hawk medevac Thursday during a nighttime combat raid exercise by the Corps’ 31 MEU’s Maritime Raid Force in Kalaeloa.

A team of specially trained U.S. Marines had spent nearly 24 hours in the field watching potential targets Thursday night from afar. They carefully documented the comings and goings of the men they were watching for anything suspicious. Read more

Previous Story
Oahu homes stay above $1 million to end 2021 as sales slip

Scroll Up