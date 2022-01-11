U.S. Marines train for a future in the ‘grayzone’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Soldiers lay prone in an overwatch position as part of the raid exercises.
U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit launched rubber combat raiding craft Saturday during a bottom-up visit, board, search and seizure mission to intercept sensitive equipment during Realistic Urban Training Exercise 22.1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
U.S. Marines perform a hoist for a casualty/injury to be lifted onto a hovering UH-60 Black Hawk medevac Thursday during a nighttime combat raid exercise by the Corps’ 31 MEU’s Maritime Raid Force in Kalaeloa.