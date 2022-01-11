comscore Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Hawaii to honor civil rights leader | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Hawaii to honor civil rights leader

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 1967 Martin Luther King Jr.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 1967

    Martin Luther King Jr.

To honor civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., local community groups are organizing events that get underway this weekend and continue through Monday, the federal and state holiday. Read more

Previous Story
Oahu homes stay above $1 million to end 2021 as sales slip

Scroll Up