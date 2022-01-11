Saint Louis ascends to top spot in boys basketball top 10 poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The tie is broken without a single shot taken. Read more

The tie is broken without a single shot taken.

Saint Louis has emerged at No. 1 this week in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. The Crusaders were tied at the top spot a week ago with two-time defending champion ‘Iolani.

The Raiders had more first-place votes (six) than Saint Louis (five), but finished two points behind in this week’s tally of coaches and media ballots. Punahou collected one first-place vote and is No. 3. Kamehameha and Maryknoll round out the Top 5.

ILH regular-season play begins today. Saint Louis travels to Kamehameha and ‘Iolani hosts Mid-Pacific, pending any schedule changes.

BKB Boys Basketball Top 10

Rank School (1st) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (5) 113 1-t

2. ‘Iolani (6) 111 1-t

3. Punahou (1) 91 3

4. Kamehameha 76 5

5. Maryknoll 72 4

6. Mililani 63 6

7. Kahuku 52 7

8. Kailua 26 10

9. Baldwin 15 9

10. Maui Prep 13 9

Also receiving votes: Kalaheo 11, Kohala 7, Roosevelt 5, Hilo 3, Kaimuki 1, Kalani 1.