Hawaii Prep World | Sports Saint Louis ascends to top spot in boys basketball top 10 poll By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:16 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The tie is broken without a single shot taken. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The tie is broken without a single shot taken. Saint Louis has emerged at No. 1 this week in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. The Crusaders were tied at the top spot a week ago with two-time defending champion ‘Iolani. The Raiders had more first-place votes (six) than Saint Louis (five), but finished two points behind in this week’s tally of coaches and media ballots. Punahou collected one first-place vote and is No. 3. Kamehameha and Maryknoll round out the Top 5. ILH regular-season play begins today. Saint Louis travels to Kamehameha and ‘Iolani hosts Mid-Pacific, pending any schedule changes. BKB Boys Basketball Top 10 Rank School (1st) Pts LW 1. Saint Louis (5) 113 1-t 2. ‘Iolani (6) 111 1-t 3. Punahou (1) 91 3 4. Kamehameha 76 5 5. Maryknoll 72 4 6. Mililani 63 6 7. Kahuku 52 7 8. Kailua 26 10 9. Baldwin 15 9 10. Maui Prep 13 9 Also receiving votes: Kalaheo 11, Kohala 7, Roosevelt 5, Hilo 3, Kaimuki 1, Kalani 1. Previous Story Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Alabama Next Story Scoreboard