Hawaii setter Jakob Thelle earns first Big West honor

Hawaii setter Jakob Thelle was named the Big West men’s volleyball Offensive Player of the Week on Monday after helping the top-ranked Rainbow Warriors open the season with two wins over No. 7 Loyola Chicago.

Thelle fired a career-high six aces in a sweep of the Ramblers on Wednesday and added three more in a four-set win on Friday. He distributed 72 assists in a UH attack that hit .367 in the series and was also in on five blocks.

Thelle was also named the National Setter of the Week by Off the Block. UH sophomore Guilherme Voss was named Middle Attacker of the Week after hitting .692 with 19 kills against Loyola Chicago.

The Rainbow Warriors (2-0) remained at No. 1 in the AVCA Division I-II Coaches Poll on Monday. UH received 16 of 19 first-place votes in the first poll of the regular season. No. 2 UCLA received one first-place vote and the other two went to No. 5 Long Beach State.

UH next faces Edward Waters on Friday and Sunday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Atwell nets conference award

Amy Atwell was named the Big West women’s basketball Player of the Week for the second time this season following Hawaii’s dramatic win over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.

Atwell led the Rainbow Wahine with 20 points and 12 rebounds in a 54-52 win over the Titans. Atwell played 38 minutes for a shorthanded UH rotation and also had three steals and a block and scored the go-ahead layup with 5.3 seconds left off an assist from Kallin Spiller.

The Wahine (4-6, 1-0 BWC) depart on a road trip this week and are scheduled to play at UC San Diego on Thursday and at UC Irvine on Saturday.