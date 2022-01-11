comscore Hawaii setter Jakob Thelle earns first Big West honor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii setter Jakob Thelle earns first Big West honor

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.

Hawaii setter Jakob Thelle was named the Big West men’s volleyball Offensive Player of the Week on Monday after helping the top-ranked Rainbow Warriors open the season with two wins over No. 7 Loyola Chicago. Read more

Previous Story
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Alabama

Scroll Up