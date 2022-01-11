comscore Warriors land transfer quarterback Cammon Cooper from Washington State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Warriors land transfer quarterback Cammon Cooper from Washington State

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Washington State quarterback Cammon Cooper (2) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pullman, Wash.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Washington State quarterback Cammon Cooper (2) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pullman, Wash.

The reconstruction of the University of Hawaii football team’s offense begins with a commitment from a former 4-star quarterback. Read more

Previous Story
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Alabama

Scroll Up