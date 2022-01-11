Warriors land transfer quarterback Cammon Cooper from Washington State

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The reconstruction of the University of Hawaii football team's offense begins with a commitment from a former 4-star quarterback.

Cammon Cooper, who was at Washington State the past four seasons, said he has accepted a scholarship offer from the Rainbow Warriors.

UH began its spring semester Monday with only online instruction. Cooper said he sent his transcripts — he earned a business degree last year — and is set to move to Hawaii next week. He will have two seasons of football eligibility.

“The situation to come in and compete, and go somewhere where they wanted me, was huge,” Cooper told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Cooper, who is 6 feet 5 and 215 pounds, received offers from 22 schools as a Lehi (Utah) High senior in 2017. Arizona State, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee were among the suitors. Cooper said he has known UH coach Todd Graham for several years. When Graham was ASU’s head coach, he recruited Cooper.

“I had a past relationship with Coach Graham out of high school,” Cooper said. “I knew some of the coaches out there (in Hawaii) when he was at ASU.”

As a Lehi senior, Cooper threw for 4,085 yards and 38 touchdowns, and received 4-star ratings from Rivals and Scout recruiting services. He was rated as the nation’s No. 14 pro-style quarterback prospect by 247sports.com. In 2017, he was named Utah’s Gatorade Player of the Year, and the Deseret News’ 5-A Mr. Football.

Cooper played sparingly at WSU, tallying six games the past two seasons. He played behind former Saint Louis quarterback Jayden de Laura, who is transferring to Arizona. With the coaching change at WSU, Cooper opted to enter the portal, missing the Cougars’ appearance in the Dec. 31 Sun Bowl.

“It was sad to miss out on the last game of the year,” Cooper said, but “it was great to spend four years there.”

Cooper said he comes from a “football family.” His father, Cole Cooper, is a former Weber State quarterback. An uncle, Cade Cooper, was the national junior college player of the year at Snow College before serving as a reserve quarterback at BYU and then Oregon.

“Growing up watching them was one of the bigger reasons I was throwing the football around as a kid,” Cammon Cooper said.

Cooper will be the fourth quarterback on UH’s spring roster. Starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro transferred to San Jose State after the 2021 season. Saint Louis School quarterback A.J. Bianco is weighing a UH offer.